AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo assured the Economic Freedom Fighters that he was still a red-beret

The AbaThembu King was reacting to suspicions that he left the EFF to return to the ruling ANC

Many citizens weren't convinced that the King was loyal to the EFF and thought he could be playing both sides

AmbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, maintained he was still an EFF member. Image: STRINGER/AFP

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo said he had not left the EFF.

King Dalindyebo is still an EFF member

The King made the statement during a visit by the EFF's Floyd Shivambu to his home in the Eastern Cape on 14 April 2024.

He was reacting to speculation that he had left the Red Berets to rejoin the ANC.

In a video shared by Shivambu on X, the King explained that it was culture to work with all organisations.

The King made headlines when he attended an ANC manifesto launch in the Eastern Cape on 5 April 2024.

According to News24, Dalindyebo celebrated his birthday at the rally, addressed by the ANC's Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane.

King Dalindyebo joined the EFF in November 2021, and before that, he was with DA before the party terminated his membership.

South Africans were suspicious of the King's intentions

Netizens were unconvinced by the King's statements; some said the King could play both sides.

@BBK29_ said:

“After kongolose went out of its way to buy him booze, cake for his birthday and gave him the platform to He now says ANC is desperate ”

@Mavosta wondered:

“Or maybe uMtwan’omhle is just playing on everyone’s desperation and milking it. In the end he’s the only one that wins.”

@TboyMP added:

“What if Kumkani is playing all of them ”

@land_now_za commented:

“I don't trust him.”

@GoodwillButhel1 concluded:

“They went to fetch the car, then he changed his tune. He has no back bone, [and] doesn't know where he stands.”

EFF gains support from AbaThembu King

Briefly, News reported that the AbaThembu King showed the EFF support and encouraged supporters to vote for the Red Berets.

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo addressed supporters at an EFF rally in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Dalindyebo shared that Julius Malema said he would buy him a Mercedes Benz ML.

