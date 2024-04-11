Amakhosi's Marketing Manager, Jessica Motaung, said a lot needs to be done to deal with crime in the country

Motaug was one of multiple voices that spoke at the memorial service of murdered soccer player Luke Fleurs

Special tribute messages were also received from Fifa president Gianni Infantino and CAF president Patrice Motsepe

Soccer fraternity paid tribute to slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs. Images: Kcfcofficial and lukefleurs25

Kaizer Chiefs' Jessica Motaung called on leaders to take the much-needed steps to combat crime in the country.

According to EWN, Motaung said Luke Fleurs' incident had spotlighted the nation's crime issues.

She spoke at the memorial service of the slain footballer held at the FNB Stadium on 11 April 2024.

The 24-year-old footballer during a hijacking in Florida, Johannesburg, on 6 April 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United players also attended Fleurs' memorial alongside his Kaizer Chiefs teammates.

According to Sunday World, special tribute messages were also received from local and international soccer bodies, including Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The memorial also from Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe.

South Africans continue to share their condolences

Netizens continued sharing condolences with the soccer star's family and friends.

@akikachukwu01 said:

“Chaii so sad ”

@ncubesceloz commented:

“This is beyond pain in all honestly such a young soul lost just like that, our government has to tackle the issue of crime in this country.”

@MabaleBrian added:

“The story of Luke Fleurs make me sad very sad May HIS Beautiful Soul Rest in Peace, Prayers to his family and @KaizerChiefs family at large.”

@Ndabzito1 stated:

“Rip Ntwana (Luke)”

@ivan_kocis10019 said:

“My condolences to his family and friends! Ivo from Germany.”

SAPS recovered Fleurs' car

Briefly News previously reported that the vehicle of late Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was found stripped.

Reports say the police also arrested six people who they believe were connected to the ball player's death.

The group would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday, 12 April.

