Police confirmed six people had been arrested in Soweto after the murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs’ on Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Fleurs’ red Volkswagen Polo 8 GTI was found stripped on Monday, 8 April 2024, after it was hijacked during the incident that cost Fleurs his life

Heartbroken football fans have applauded the efforts of the police while they demand swift justice for the slain defender

Luke Fleurs' vehicle was recovered while six peoplehave been arrested since his death on Wednesday, 3 April 2024. Image: lukefleurs25

The vehicle of the late Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was found stripped while police have also arrested six people in connection to his death.

Fleurs was killed during a hijacking incident in Roodepoort on Wednesday, 6 April 2024, while the Amakhosi held a moment of silence for the 24-year-old on Thursday, 4 April.

SAPS make headway into Luke Fleurs' investigation

Police confirmed Fleurs' vehicle was recovered in the tweet below:

According to IOL, the men arrested are part of a hijacking syndicate in Gauteng, and they will appear at the Roodepoort magistrate court on Friday, 12 April.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said:

“Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing.”

Reports suggested Fleurs was shot at a petrol station in Florida while he tried to fight off his offenders before he was fatally wounded.

Fans want justice to be swift

Following Fleurs' death, fans have been left heartbroken, and they are demanding the people responsible are brought to justice.

Som-Som Sowie Somgadi is mournful:

"The very painful thing is that he will never be back. They can damage his car, but what about his life? And they will apply for bail as if nothing has happened."

Mandla Innersoul Ramolahloane is angry with the perpetrators:

"People who did this are heartless."

Tavhanyani Mainganye applauded the police:

"A good job by police."

Oupa Msaii says nothing but a life sentence will do:

"They deserve life sentence in prison."

Nhlahla Mtimkhulu wants no mercy:

"No bail. Please."

Kaizer Chiefs fans were looking forward to Luke Fleurs' debut

As reported by Briefly News, Luke Fleurs moved to Kaizer Chiefs from SuperSport United at the start of the current season, and fans were looking forward to him making his debut.

Fleurs represented Ubuntu Cape Town and SuperSport United, while he also represented South Africa at the U17 and U23 levels.

