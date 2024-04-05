24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs passed away in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 3 April 2024

The Soweto club's staff and players shared a moment of silence for the slain defender at their training grounds on Thursday, 4 April

Tributes poured in for Fleurs from the football world after the talented defender passed away before making his Chiefs debut

Kaizer Chiefs held a moment of silence and prayer session for the late Luke Fleurs. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook / lukefleurs25 @ Instagram

It was a sad day for Kaizer Chiefs after the club held a moment of silence and a prayer session for the late defender Luke Fleurs.

The 24-year-old Amakhosi defender tragically passed away after he was shot and killed in Roodepoort on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs mourn the loss of Luke Fleurs

See images of the prayer session and moment of silence via the tweet below:

The club released a statement via their Twitter (X) page following the death of Fleurs while they confirmed SAPS are investigating the incident.

The statement read:

"It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Fans are heartbroken about Fleurs

Following his passing, tributes from all over Mzansi poured in for Fleurs as the football world mourned the loss of the former SuperSport United player.

Gregory Mkhaya was sad:

"Condolences, this is a sad moment."

Katlego Kaygee Kekana said Fleurs will always be remembered:

"Rest easy, Luke. We'll never forget you."

Noxolo Angelina Monama wished Chiefs all the best:

"Rest in Peace, Luke Fleurs. All the best for the rest of the season, Khosi Nation."

Slu Ka MaMbothwe Lukhozi was in pain:

Rip Luke Fluers. It's so painful, we will remember you."

Fikile Trudy sent well wishes to Fleurs' family:

"My deepest condolences to the Amakhosi and Fleurs' family and friends."

Luke Fleurs passed away before he could make his Kaizer Chiefs debut

