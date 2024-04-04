Luke Fleurs, who recently joined Kaizer Chiefs, passed away after he was shot at a petrol station in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 2 April 2024

The 24-year-old defender made 56 appearances for SuperSport United after he joined them from Ubuntu Cape Town in 2018

Local football fans were saddened by the loss of Fleurs, who they described as talented and had a bright future

Fans are deeply hurt after Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life. Image: lukefleurs25 @ instagram

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was shot and killed during a hijacking attempt at a petrol station in Florida, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 2 April 2024.

The defender joined Chiefs from SuperSport United as a free agent at the start of the season and was yet to make his debut before his passing.

Defender Luke Fleurs was a promising talent

Fleurs signed for the Amakhosi at the start of the 23/24 season, as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to Wikipedia, the 24-year-old scored twice for SuperSport United in 56 appearances while representing the U17 and U23 South Africa teams.

In a statement on their Twitter page, Chiefs said the player will be missed despite not making a single appearance for the Amakhosi.

The statement read:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course."

While Chiefs mourn the loss of Fleurs, the club were also shocked after founding member Stanley Tshabalala was shot during a home burglary on Wednesday, 20 March.

Fans mourn the loss of Fleurs

The loss of Fleurs deeply saddened the Amakhosi faithful, who said they were looking forward to him making his mark in the famous Chiefs jersey.

Emmanuel Mpho Jr. says Chiefs should honour Fleurs:

"He passed on before Kaizer Chiefs could win a cup, so sad. Chiefs, you Owe Luke a cup. Do it for him."

Katlego Kaygee Kekana said he was looking forward to seeing Fleurs play:

"My heart is broken. Was looking forward to his debut. It's really heartbreaking."

Vandamme Mbutho expected the defender to be a star:

"I was still expecting a lot from him. May his soul rest in peace."

Nkosi Esinalo Iseminathi Jwili was sad:

"Still young, and the future was bright. It's sad, really."

Nkanyiso Dlamini said Fleurs passed away too soon:

"Before he could show his talent in the team."

Cavin Johnson says he still has the support of his players

While Kaizer Chiefs mourn the loss of Luke Fleurs, coach Cavin Johnson has issued a rallying cry to his players, who he believes still back him.

The interim Chiefs coach has only won one game in 2024, but he stated the team is still entirely behind him and is committed to winning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News