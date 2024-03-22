Former Bafana coach Stanley Tshabalala is recovering after he was shot by home invaders during midday on Wednesday, 20 March, in Centurion

Tshabalala is a current Orlando Pirates executive, but he had a storied career at Mamelodi Sundowns while he is also a founding member of Kaizer Chiefs

Local football fans wished Tshabalala a speedy recovery, and they are grateful the 75-year-old is still alive following the incident

Much loved South African football icon Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala is recovering after he was shot at home. Image: Stanleytshabalala.org

The family of Mzansi football icon Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala says he is recovering in hospital after he was shot by intruders trying to rob his Centurion home on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.

According to reports, Tshabalala, who is the technical director at Orlando Pirates, was shot in the afternoon, and a police investigation is underway.

Stanley Tshabalala's family thanks fans

Family spokesperson Thato Matuka released a statement on Thursday, 21 March 2024, confirming the incident and expressing their gratitude to the fans.

“The family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, the SAPS and neighbours for their swift and prompt response. The family has further requested privacy while ‘Bra Stan’ recovers."

Screamer is recovering from a gunshot in hospital, as confirmed by the tweet below:

Tshabala played a vital role in Mzansi's football history

As a player at Mamelodi Sundowns in the 1980s, Tshabalala earned the nickname 'Screamer' due to his constant calling for the ball.

Screamer was also the first man to coach Bafana, currently led by Hugo Broos, in their first official match in 1992.

The 75-year-old has a top job at Pirates, but he is a founding member of Kaizer Chiefs alongside Kaizer Motaung, who has recently come under scrutiny due to his children holding top positions at the club.

Fans wish Tshabalala a speedy recovery

Local football followers took to social media to send well wishes to Screamer and send him strength to make a speedy recovery.

Mmeli Mpehle showed respect:

"Speedy Recovery my Boss."

George Motsumi expressed his sadness:

"Sorry Screamer, u will recover quickly."

Segwape Morokome Maledimo was shocked:

"Eish Screamer bahn!"

Rashid Gaffoor sent strength:

"Speedy recovery Legend."

Pk Moeti wants justice:

"Speedy recovery Bra Stan; hope the perpetrators are bought to book asap."

Thabelo Mudau thanked the man above:

"Thank God the man is still alive, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Ramotaung Moilwa supported Tshabalala:

"Get well soon, E Moholo."

Stephen Dintlhe showed compassion:

"Sorry, Bra Stan. Wish you well."

