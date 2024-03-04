The South African national team head coach Hugo Broos allegedly intends to quit his post

A report revealed that coach Hugo submitted intentions of him wanting to resign as Bafana Bafana's head coach

Netizens had mixed reactions to the allegations of Hugo Broos wanting to resign from his post

Hugo Broos allegedly wants to resign as head coach of Bafana Bafana. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

Tjo, incoming bad news for the South African national team Bafana Bafana weeks after they came back home with a bronze medal from the AFCON 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast.

Hugo Broos allegedly resigning from being head coach of Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos was trending on social media after taking the boys to the African Cup Of Nations 2023 semi-finals. The head coach of Bafana Bafana had social media buzzing after reports of him intending to resign from his job post circulated online.

The sports news page @Africansoccer up shared the news about Hugo Broos on their Twitter page and wrote:

"South African national team head coach Hugo Broos submit intentions to leave his post as a Bafana Bafana head coach."

See the post below:

Soccer fanatics have mixed reactions to the news

After the rumours circulated online, netizens shared how they felt about Broos wanting to resign. See some of the reactions below:

@MntwanaThokoza2 wrote:

"Then Benni Mccarthy should come home...."

@saneleHlengwa said:

"He must do as he wishes. We truly thank him for...whatever whatever."

@kingfluenx shared:

"Guys Hugo is old. It’s best decision for his family. It’s just ok for him to leave with a medal."

@Olive4Vale responded:

"Oh wow, another coach leaving? Can't say I'm surprised tho, #BafanaBafana always keeping us on our toes Good luck to the next one I guess ‍♀️ #CoachingCarousel #SoccerDrama"

@Juliussza_ tweeted:

"Man must leave if he wants to leave and stop with the threats."

@Kamo_Kau23 commented:

"Aowa banna."

@makgorometsa1 mentioned:

"Let him go..."

