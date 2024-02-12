Prince Kaybee was stunned after Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast during the AFCON finals

The DJ shared a hilarious post reacting to Naija's loss, saying they were severely cooked, and fans agreed

Mzansi rejoiced at Nigeria's misfortune after the team beat Bafana Bafana

Prince Kaybee trolled Nigeria after it lost to Ivory Coast during the AFCON 2023 final. Images: princekaybee_sa, ng_supereagles

Prince Kaybee couldn't hold back from weighing in on Nigeria's performance at the AFCON 2023 final. Naija lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast, and like other South Africans, KaBillion celebrated the results after Nigeria's clash with Bafana Bafana.

Prince Kaybee reacts to Nigeria AFCON loss

Our boy Prince Kaybee was stunned by Nigeria's performance during the AFCON 2023 final. The Charlotte hitmaker shared a hilarious Twitter (X) post pitying the Super Eagles after losing 2-1 to Ivory Coast.

His post was likely fueled by the backlash South Africans faced after losing to Nigeria during the semi-finals.

Mzansi promised Naija a strong beating but sadly received the lashing; now it was time for Nigerians to feel the burn:

"LOL! Never seen a country get cooked like this. Poor Nigerians!"

Mzansi weighs in on Nigeria's loss to Ivory Coast

South Africans shamelessly celebrated Nigeria's loss after they boasted about their win against Bafana:

AndileKhoza___ said:

"Something they deserve in this very hour, being forward is unnecessary!"

RohulaBlack was relieved:

"The best part of this AFCON must be waking up this morning to the whole of Africa cooking Nigeria. Thank you, Côte d'Ivoire, for fixing the continent."

m_misiwe wrote:

"They deserve it!"

nqobile_mahungu posted:

"Their overconfidence and arrogance always throw them under fire."

SiyaMnyandu responded:

"The whole of Africa is cooking them!"

Khuleka19994551 was happy:

"I'm happy they lost, they are so arrogant and think they are the best."

Mahlako_1 commented:

"They asked for it."

