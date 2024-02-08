South African learners celebrated with their Nigerian teacher after the AFCON win

In a viral video, the teaches is seen parading down a corridor while the pupils clap in celebration

The online community reacted to the clip, with many touched and applauding the gesture

The South African pupils showed love to a Nigerian teacher after the AFCON win. Images: @AfricaFactsZone/ Twitter, @WTroostEkong/ Twitter

Source: UGC

South African learners from one school showed love to their Nigerian teacher after the AFCON win.

In a video making rounds on Twitter, the teacher is wearing his country's football club colours. Students are standing on both sides of the corridor, as their teacher parades, they clap hands in celebration.

Bafana Bafana lost four-two against the Super Eagles after penalties. One would expect Mzansi to be mad at the boys, but it's quite the opposite.

South Africans stanned the national team especially given their shacky start, which gave many a lot of reasons to doubt that they would make it far in the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bafana lost two-nil against Mali, but it quickly redeemed itself when it won four-nil against Namibia in their second-match group.

Pupils celebrate Nigerian teacher after AFCON victory

Watch the beautiful clip below:

Social media users celebrate with Nigeria

This video struck some feelings, social media users loved it and celebrated with the teacher as well.

@ololademii was touched:

"What a heartwarming gesture! Sports has a unique way of bringing people together despite rivalries on the field. This display of respect and camaraderie between South African students and their Nigerian teachers is truly touching. It shows the power of sports to foster unity and mutual appreciation. ⚽"

@Yvonne_Godswill adored:

"Awww so cute ❤️"

@PMath69 said:

"And this is South Africa. We are a peace-loving people. We definitely don't become violent over sport. Take notice."

@buzzedison loved:

"This is beautiful."

@goraprince15 admired:

"This is what football is supposed to bring. Smiles on everyone’s face."

Nando's cheer for Bafana Bafana after losing AFCON

In another story, Briefly News reported about Nando's being lenient with throwing shade after Bafana Bafana AFCON's loss.

Nando's is known for throwing shade. But this time, it landed on the good side. Instead of throwing shade, it gave good vibes. The South African multinational fast-casual chain spoke highly of the national soccer team. Mzansi were happy to see this change.

Source: Briefly News