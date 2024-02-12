SAFA is arranging a reception for Bafana Bafana's return to South Africa after winning the bronze medal at the AFCON

The team's 4am arrival time poses a challenge, but efforts are underway to schedule a more accessible reception for the public

South Africans who are proud of Bafana Bafana's achievement, are supporting the idea of a welcome home party

Bafana Bafana was awarded a bronze medal at the AFCON tournament. Image: @BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is ready to roll out the red carpet! SAFA is gearing up to welcome Bafana Bafana back home after their stellar performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Celebrating Bafana Bafana's success

Plans are in motion to ensure a reception that allows the public to greet coach Hugo Broos and the national team, reported TimesLIVE.

The national football team is expected to land in SA at 4am on Wednesday.

Their bronze medal win has ignited pride across Mzansi, with citizens eager to show their support for the team's achievement.

SA eager for Bafana to rise

Many see the reception as a way to fuel the team's momentum and inspire them to continue rising on international stages.

Thulani Ndlovu asked:

"Are they still arriving at 2am at the airport? ‍♀️"

Mmatlou Kgomo mentioned:

"We applaud the team for working so hard to reach that point, but it is not like they won the cup."

Qhawuligqabi Kaalkop wrote:

"The next AFCON is soon, a good way to motivate the boys."

Kutama Tshianeo commented:

"Is a good gesture to motivate the boys, that the country is behind them."

Lluwellyn Manny Yack Kaars added:

"They deserve a hero's welcome. For once we are proud of the laaities sho bafan'."

Nopopo Popla posted:

"They deserve it. They last won bronze in 2000. Williams has even made history."

Oupa Ougat said:

"They deserve a nice welcome."

Hugo Broos gets South Africans’ backing

Keeping with football, Briefly News reported that South Africans are throwing their support behind Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

This comes after he voiced his interest in continuing to coach the national team. Hugo Broos still has two years remaining on his contract with the South African Football Association.

