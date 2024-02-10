South Africans showed support for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after he expressed his desire to continue coaching the national team

Broos said he is proud of leading Bafana Bafana players even though they failed to qualify for the AFCON final

Football enthusiasts went on social media to acknowledge Broos' valuable contribution to the squad

Hugo Broos said he is happy to continue coaching SA's national football team, Bafana Bafana. Image: @BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

South Africans are throwing their support behind Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

This comes after he voiced his interest in continuing to coach the national team.

Broos' contract and future

According to TimesLIVE, Broos still has two years remaining on his contract with the South African Football Association.

Questions about his future arose after SA's loss to Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal. However, Broos said he is more than happy with his position for now.

“I am happy with my job because the guys gave me a lot of satisfaction and I am proud to be a coach of this national team, but the future will tell us about the rest.”

Hugo Broos proud of Bafana Bafana

Broos expressed his pride in coaching Bafana Bafana. He stated that he is happy with the satisfaction he gets from working with the team.

Many fans still want to see Broos work his magic with the national football team.

See some of the comments below:

Letlhogonolo Mose said:

"He has done a very good job overall, but his recent comments about the 3rd/4th playoff game against the DRC tonight do worry me."

Bheki Sithole posted:

"Good decision, we need him."

Amukelani Isaac suggested:

"Broos and Mkhelele must stay on for the next AFCON and the World Cup. If they don't reach the semifinals they can be removed."

Mbule Tshidiso mentioned:

We know he had lunch with Danny Jordan and was persuaded to continue his career with Bafana."

Eric Mkhari added:

"Please give him 3 years more we love what this man has done."

Bafana Bafana set to receive R46.9 million

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana will reportedly walk away with R46.9 million despite losing their match against Nigeria on Wednesday.

The South African football team is set to face the Democratic Republic of Congo for the third place. South African players will get a lump sum for their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations going on in Ivory Coast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News