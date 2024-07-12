Midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane will be out of action after suffering from a broken jaw from a car accident

The Amakhosi star has had surgery and will be out of action for three months, according to Chiefs' physiotherapist David Milner

Fans wished the 29-year-old a speedy recovery on social media, while some believe the player should leave the Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have provided an update on injured midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Mduduzi Mdantsane will have to wait longer to impress new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after breaking his jaw in a recent car accident.

The 29-year-old Amakhosi player will be out for three months as he recovers from injury to help Nabi achieve the goals he set for himself at the Soweto club.

Kaizer Chiefs provide an update on Mduduzi Mdantsane

Mdantsane's injury update was provided in the tweet below:

On the Chiefs website, physiotherapist David Milner said Mdantsane has had surgery while the club has been linked with several Mzansi-based stars.

Milner said:

"He had surgery and, if all goes well, is expected back in 3 months' time."

Mdantsane is one of many Chiefs players recovering from injury; the club is also waiting on Tebogo Postane, Dillan Solomons, and George Matlou.

Fans wish Mdantsane well

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to wish Mdantsane a speedy recovery, while others say the midfielder should use his time off to look for another club.

Bongani Mgubela is not impressed with Mdantsane:

"He has not lived up to expectations. By the time he recovers, Nabiola would've found his best 11. This means he's unlikely to make an impact this coming season. However, I wish him a speedy recovery."

Masungulo Genesis says the player must go:

"Another liability at Kaizer Chiefs. They must release him."

Maponya Letlape says Mdantsane needs time:

"I just hope that the new coach gets this boy to focus and work hard on key areas of his game like the reading of the game, decision making and understanding his potential."

Mashilo Edwin III feels sympathy for the player:

"Very unlucky! No player deserves something like this. The season has not even started."

Orelebile Nyangane wishes Mdantsane well:

"May God have mercy on him."

