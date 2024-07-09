Defender Njabulo Ngcobo has joined Sekhukhune United after leaving Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

The 30-year-old was revealed alongside former Highlands Park winger Joseph Mphaga at the club who has hired a new German coach, Peter Hyballa

Local football fans took to social media, saying Chiefs have made a mistake in letting the talented player leave the club

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sekhukhune United has revealed Njabulo Ngcobo as their new player. Image: njabulobulour

Source: Instagram

After leaving Kaizer Chiefs, defender Njabulo Ngcobo has been revealed as a new player for Sekhukhune United.

The 30-year-old, a previous target for AmaZulu FC, was unveiled by Sekhukhune United alongside fellow new signing Joseph Mphaga on Tuesday, 9 July 2024.

Njabulo Ngcobo is a Sekhukhune United player

Ngcobo was revealed by Sekhukhune via their Twitter (X) profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a club statement on Twitter (X), Sekhukhune unveiled both players as part of the squad, which German tactician Peter Hyballa will coach.

The club tweeted:

"Sekhukhune United are delighted to announce the signing of defender Njabulo Ngcobo and winger Joseph Mphaga. Welcome to the Babina Noko family!”

Ngcobo left Chiefs after his Chiefs' contract expired at the end of June 2024 and he grew unsatisfied over his game time at Amakhosi.

Fans say Chiefs made a mistake

Local football fans took to social media, saying Chiefs made a mistake by releasing Ngcobo while they also congratulated the defender on his move.

Themba S Msibi is surprised:

"Ay, football sometimes. All the best, Pholoba. One of the best defenders SA has ever produced."

Tumelo Kwanaite was sad:

"All the best bro. Sad you had to leave Chiefs, but I get it. Game time is important."

Mohau Howza Ditlotlo is a fan of Ngcobo:

"One of my best defenders. I thought I'd see him partnering with Msimango, but anyway, life goes on."

Tash Bargos Sparanosaid Chiefs made a mistake:

"Chiefs let go of an Ace in this guy."

Zamani Gwala backed the move:

"Good move, all the best."

Sekhulkhune United signed Thabang Monare from Orlando Pirates

As reported by Briefly News, midfielder Thabang Monare has joined Sekhukhune United after leaving Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

The midfielder, previously a target of SuperSport United, joined Sekhukhune United, which sold Kamohelo Mokotjo to Cape Town City.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News