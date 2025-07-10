Why Bafana Bafana Failed Move Up in Latest FIFA Rankings Despite Unbeaten Run Under Broos
Bafana Bafana have remained unchanged in the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday.
South Africa picked up a win and draw in their latest friendly matches, beating Mozambique 2-0 after a goalless draw with Tanzania.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.