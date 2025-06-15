Bafana Bafana B failed to win the COSAFA Cup once again after losing 3-0 to defending champions Angola in the final at the Free State Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

South Africa has been performing well in football on the continent, with Amajita winning the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations, and the U-17 team qualifying for the World Cup.

The Sable Antelopes, who won the last edition of the competition, have now been crowned the champions of this year's event in South Africa.

Angola Sink Bafana Bafana in COSAFA Cup Final

The match was cagey in the opening stages, with the first real chance of the game coming in the 24th minute when SuperSport United defender Ime Okon’s header hit the woodwork.

Despite pressure from South Africa, it was the Sable Antelopes who took the lead in the 43rd minute after Laurindo Aurelio Depu powered his header past Thakasani Minenhle Mbanjwa.

The first half ended with Bafana Bafana being the better side, but it was Angola who went into the break with a lead.

Two minutes after the restart, Bafana Bafana were all out for an equaliser, and Okon was close to getting it, but his effort failed to hit the target as the scoreline remained 1-0.

Bafana Bafana continued to put pressure on Angola, but the defending champions hit again as Depu doubled their lead, tapping in from close range in the 62nd minute to complete his brace.

Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane was close to reducing the deficit six minutes after Depu's goal, but his volley was saved by Adilson Cipriano da Cruz.

Angola then capped off a good afternoon with Milson’s lovely free kick from the edge of the box in the 81st minute, getting past the hosts in front of their fans.

The Sable Antelopes' win against Bafana Bafana means they've now equalled the record set by South Africa with the most COSAFA titles, five.

