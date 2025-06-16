The South Africa Football Association has been tasked with relieving Vela Khumalo of his duty as the head coach of the Bafana Bafana.

Sports journalist Moses Mbogo has implored SAFA to consider letting Khumalo leave Bafana Bafana B and appoint another manager for the team.

"Vela Khumalo did a good job even more than my expectations," the Sports analyst said.

"South Africa played one of the best football in the tournament, but I think there's too much on Khumalo's plate and need to let go of some.

The South African tactician is currently the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs' reserve team, which competes in the DStv Diski Challenge league, and he's also in charge of South Africa's under-17 team, which is also looking forward to the World Cup.

