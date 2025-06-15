FIFA CWC: Farias, Other Ulsan HD Key Players Sundowns Should Be Wary of
Mamelodi Sundowns will face South Korean side Ulsan HD in their first match at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
The Brazilians are rated as the favourites to win their opening fixture of the competition but need to put up good performance against young Korean side.
Briefly News lists some of Ulsan HD key players that Sundowns need to keep an eye on during the match.
Ulsan HD key players ahead of Sundonws should look out for.
Joo Min Kyu
Erick Farias
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Um Won-Sang
Darijan Bojanic
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.