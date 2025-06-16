The 2025 COSAFA Cup is done and dusted, with Angola emerging as champions after defeating hosts South Africa in the final at the Free State Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Many players showcased their talents in the competition, but a few stood out with their performance for their respective countries.

Top 3 Players in the COSAFA Cup

Sports journalist Uche Anuma has listed the top three performers for him in the COSAFA Cup and advised that one of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, or Orlando Pirates should consider signing them.

"It was a nice tournament, but it was unfortunate that South Africa didn't end up as champions, with Angola deserving to win," he said.

"The competition gave some of the fringe players in the national team, and those who don't make the first team, a chance to showcase their talents.

"Angola forward Laurindo Aurélio stood tall among other players, bagging eight goals and winning the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot awards. It might be hard to prize him out of his current club as he currently plays in Europe, but he's a player PSL clubs can invest in.

"Ime Okon also had a great tournament, but I am still surprised that one of the big three in the Betway Premiership are yet to snap him up from SuperSport United. He is also linked with a move abroad, but he should remain in the PSL with one of the top sides.

"Another player who surprised me in this year's edition is Adilson Da Cruz. He was the reason South Africa lost in the final, as he was solid in goal for the Sable Antelopes.

"Kaizer Chiefs need a goalkeeper, and he can be an option for them if they consider signing a new shot-stopper from outside South Africa."

