Hugo Broos has identified one factor he believes could make a major difference when Bafana face the world's best teams

Several Mamelodi Sundowns players have earned places in the final World Cup squad for reasons that go beyond their club form

The Bafana coach says success at football's biggest tournament will require qualities that cannot be learned overnight

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Hugo Broos explains why Mamelodi Sundowns players could be vital to Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup campaign. Image: Sia Kambou

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes the strong Mamelodi Sundowns contingent in his FIFA World Cup squad could play a crucial role when South Africa takes on the world's best teams in North America.

The Belgian tactician included eight Sundowns players in his final 26-man squad for the tournament, which begins on 11 June 2026. Speaking ahead of the team's departure, Broos explained why players accustomed to competing in high-pressure CAF Champions League matches could provide a major advantage.

According to iDiski Times, Broos said having footballers who regularly compete at a higher level than the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was essential.

"It’s very important to have players in the squad that are used to play on another level than PSL," Broos said.

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"I think with the players of Sundowns, they are a little bit used to playing very important games with a lot of pressure."

Hugo Broos highlights pressure of FIFA World Cup

Broos noted that Sundowns players regularly compete in hostile stadiums across Africa while carrying the expectation of winning the CAF Champions League.

"Certainly, for Sundowns, they always have the ambition to win that CAF Champions League," he said.

"So, it’s very important to have those players and also because there’s most of them in the squad. They can affect other players in the attitude, the way of training and this is very important."

The coach stressed that the World Cup represents an even greater challenge than the Africa Cup of Nations.

"This is a tournament on a higher level. You can’t even compare it with AFCON, this is more," Broos explained.

"You play against teams who are among the best in the world and sometimes you’re in a very difficult group where you need to do more than what you’ve been doing in the past."

Hugo Broos believes Mamelodi Sundowns players could be the key to Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup hopes. Image: Masandawana

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Surprise Bradley Cross selection joins experienced core

Broos' final squad also featured one notable surprise. Kaizer Chiefs left-back Bradley Cross earned a place despite not yet making his senior debut for Bafana Bafana.

The coach admitted that selecting the final 26 players was difficult.

"Always when you make a list of players there will be disappointed players. These are very difficult decisions but it is also part of my job and I hope I chose the right names."

As Bafana Bafana prepare for their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup, Broos believes the experience gained by Sundowns players in continental competition could prove invaluable. With a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent, South Africa will hope to make a strong impression against elite international opposition.

Steve Pienaar urges patience with Relebohile Mofokeng

Briefly News also reported that former Bafana Bafana star Steven Pienaar believes Relebohile Mofokeng has the talent to become one of South Africa's greatest footballers.

Pienaar urged Hugo Broos to trust the Orlando Pirates youngster at the FIFA World Cup. However, he warned against placing too much pressure on the 21-year-old.

Source: Briefly News