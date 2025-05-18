South Africa’s U20 team claimed their maiden Total Energies U20 Africa Cup of Nations title with a 1-0 victory over Morocco, thanks to Gomolemo Kekana’s second-half goal in Cairo

Tylon Smith was named Player of the Tournament, while Fletcher Lowe earned Goalkeeper of the Tournament, underscoring Amajita’s individual brilliance alongside their team triumph

All players and technical staff will be rewarded with smartphones and tech gifts worth R230,000.00, while fans, Cape Town City FC, and public figures poured out praise on social media in celebration of this national milestone

South Africa's U20 national team, Amajita, have been crowned TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations champions after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco in Cairo on Sunday evening.

Amajita lift their first-ever U20 AFCON title after a historic 1-0 win over Morocco.

Source: Twitter

The decisive moment came in the 69th minute when Gomolemo Kekana calmly slotted home, sending the South African bench and fans into wild celebrations. It marked a historic milestone as Amajita lifted the trophy for the first time in their history, ending a 28-year wait for a final triumph.

Individual awards for Smith and Lowe

Amajita's triumph was underpinned by standout individual performances. Tylon Smith was named Player of the Tournament for his consistent brilliance throughout the campaign, while Fletcher Lowe claimed the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award after a series of commanding displays between the posts.

HONOR rewards Amajita with phones and tech gifts

In a generous gesture of recognition, each Amajita player will receive a brand-new cellphone from HONOR upon their return to South Africa on Tuesday.The rewards extend to the coaching and technical staff, who will be gifted devices valued at R230,000.00, celebrating their role in guiding the team to continental glory.

Cape Town City FC celebrates Amajita’s historic AFCON U20 triumph

Netizens flooded social media with messages of celebration after South Africa's U20 national team, Amajita, were crowned 2025 AFCON U20 Champions. Cape Town City FC proudly highlighted the contributions of their young stars to the nation’s golden moment.

Here are some of the jubilant reactions:

Cape Town City FC

"They came. They believed. They conquered Amajita and our U20 Citizens are the 2025 AFCON U20 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺! From Cape Town to Africa’s summit. Shakeel April, Jody Ah Shene, Patrick Autata, and Hlalefo Senoamali stood tall and we couldn’t be prouder as a club and country. History written in gold. #iamCityFC | @CAF_Online"

Matthew Booth

"History made! 🇿🇦 Men's U20's win @CAF_Online Afcon⚽️💪👏"

Xoli Zondo

"WE ARE CHAMPIONS NO DNA JUST RSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦😭😭😭 We love you AMAJITA"

Thabo Xaba

"NO RSA , JUST DNA BABY !!!!! AMAJITA HAVE DONE IT !!!! 🏆 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

Lorenz Kohler

"Bunch of winners 🇿🇦🏆"

Gayton McKenzie

"Champions of Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Tylon Smith shone brightest at the CAF U-20 AFCON, walking away with the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

Source: Twitter

From 1997 heartbreak to 2025 redemption

The victory is particularly emotional given South Africa’s last final appearance in 1997, where they lost to the same opponents. This time, the script was rewritten, with head coach Raymond Mdaka’s young charges etching their names in African football history.

3 Amajita stars Kaizer Chiefs should consider signing

Briefly News previously reported that sports journalist Michael Afolayan identified three standout players Kaizer Chiefs should consider signing: goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, defender Tylon Smith, and attacker Shakiel April.

Afolayan praised their performances at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

