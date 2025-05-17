South Africa and Morocco will face off in the CAF U-20 AFCON final, a repeat of the 1997 decider where Morocco triumphed 1-0

South Africa are aiming to win their first U-20 AFCON title and become only the second Southern African nation to lift the trophy after Zambia

Morocco are unbeaten in 14 U-20 AFCON matches in open play and have never lost to Southern African opposition at the tournament

As South Africa prepare to face Morocco in the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final in Cairo, football analyst Tsepo Maseko believes history and hunger will collide in a contest that could redefine the continental pecking order.

Fletcher Lowe’s heroics between the sticks have fuelled South Africa’s charge to the final in Cairo. Image: SABC Sport

A battle beyond scorelines

This is a rematch 28 years in the making. Morocco edged South Africa 1-0 in the 1997 final, and Bafana Bafana’s juniors are yet to beat a North African side at this level.

“We’ve been haunted by narrow losses—five of them, all by a single goal. But this generation is not burdened by history. They’re rewriting it.” says Maseko

South Africa have never won the tournament, but their run—marked by gritty wins and tactical maturity—has raised hopes.

“Fletcher Lowe has been immense. He’s not just a shot-stopper; he’s a commander,” Maseko says, pointing to the goalkeeper’s tournament-high 24 saves.

Morocco's ruthless efficiency

Morocco, unbeaten in their last 14 U-20 AFCON matches, have yet to concede in the knockout rounds.

“They’re so well-drilled. They beat the hosts Egypt without facing a shot on target. That’s elite control,” Maseko adds.

Jones El Abdellaoui’s impact off the bench and Hossam

Essadak’s creativity (11 chances created) highlight Morocco’s depth.

“They punish you after halftime—six of their eight goals have come after the break. If you switch off, they’ll bury you,” warns Maseko.

Clash of styles and stakes

Both nations reached the final with identical knockout paths—extra-time wins in the quarterfinals and 1-0 triumphs in the semis. South Africa, however, boast a higher duel and tackle success rate.

“They’ve become hard to break down, but they’ll need more than grit. Morocco are patient and pounce late. Rapoo and April must find pockets of chaos.” Maseko says

Morocco’s unbeaten run and tactical discipline make them the team to beat. Image: SABC Sport

A new champion?

If South Africa triumph, they’ll become only the second Southern African nation after Zambia (2017) to lift the title. “This could be the changing of the guard,” Maseko declares. “We’re witnessing a generation ready to shake off inferiority complexes.” No U-20 AFCON final has ended goalless. With tension, tactics and talent in abundance, Sunday’s showdown promises fireworks.

