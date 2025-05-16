Football analyst Brighton Bafana says Sundowns’ billionaire backing and international recruitment strategy give them an unmatched edge in South African football

With Miguel Cardoso at the helm, Bafana believes Sundowns will not only dominate the domestic league but also outshine Orlando Pirates in the race for a second CAF star

Despite winning the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs are far from title challengers. According to Bafana, a serious squad overhaul is needed before they can dream of catching up to Sundowns

Briefly News sat down with renowned football journalist Brighton Bafana, who believes Mamelodi Sundowns are set to continue their domestic dominance and make history on the continent under the guidance of Miguel Cardoso.

'Forget It, Chiefs!’: Analyst Tips Sundowns for PSL, CAF Glory

Source: Twitter

Sundowns a ‘juggernaut’ fuelled by ambition and wealth

“Sundowns aren’t just the richest club in South Africa – they’re a footballing juggernaut with ambition that matches their deep pockets,” Bafana told Briefly News.

With billionaire Patrice Motsepe backing them, the Brazilians have the financial firepower to secure elite talent from South Africa and abroad. The club is eyeing more than just local success, with a CAF Champions League gold medal and R75 million from the FIFA Club World Cup up for grabs.

Cardoso’s blueprint already bearing fruit

Bafana hailed the impact of head coach Miguel Cardoso, who arrived from Tunisian giants Esperance.

“He’s brought a tactical sharpness and a winning culture. Just look at how quickly he’s adapted – another league title in the bag and now preparing for a Champions League final,” Bafana said.

Sundowns will face Egyptian heavyweights Pyramids in the CAF Champions League final, hoping to go one better than Cardoso’s last outing with Esperance.

Pirates and Chiefs 'Not close enough'

Despite showing glimpses of promise, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs remain off the pace, Bafana argued.

“Pirates always push, but they lack the killer instinct when it matters. Chiefs, meanwhile, are in disarray. Winning the Nedbank Cup was a brief high, but league form tells the real story,” he noted.

The Glamour Boys are currently outside the top five, with mounting pressure to overhaul their squad and rediscover their identity.

'Forget It, Chiefs!’: Analyst Tips Sundowns for PSL, CAF Glory

Source: Twitter

A squad stacked with Bafana stars

“Sundowns can field three different XIs and still dominate. That’s how scary their depth is,” said Bafana.

Key players like Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, and Themba Zwane are not just club stars but Bafana Bafana regulars. Their quality, cohesion, and consistency have set them apart in recent seasons.

A Word of warning for rivals

“If nobody steps up with a real plan and financial backing, we could be looking at a Sundowns dynasty for years,” Bafana warned.

With the 2025/26 season looming, the message is clear: Mamelodi Sundowns are not just leading the race – they’re laps ahead.

Cardoso provides update on Ronwen Williams

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has provided an update on captain Ronwen Williams's availability for the next match.

Williams missed the 3-0 win over Stellenbosch FC, where Sundowns sealed the game with three goals in the first 17 minutes, showcasing their tactical sharpness and emotional drive.

The emphatic result puts the Brazilians just one point away from securing the Betway Premiership title with two games remaining.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News