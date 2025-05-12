Ronwen Williams is not seriously injured – Coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed the Sundowns captain will likely be available for the next match

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has moved swiftly to calm concerns over the absence of star goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was missing from the squad that cruised to a 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Veteran Denis Onyango started between the sticks, with Jody February introduced late in the match. The emphatic win places the Brazilians on the verge of clinching yet another Betway Premiership title.

Cardoso Provides Update on Ronwen Williams as Sundowns Close In on Betway Premiership Title

Speaking to SuperSport TV post-match, Cardoso insisted Williams is not nursing a serious issue and could return as early as the next fixture.

“No, there’s no issue—only solutions. Thank God we have solutions for the problems. Ronwen is not a big problem, as I said in the pre-match conference. He’ll be available very quickly—possibly in the next match. Even with Denis, there’s no big issue.”

Fast start the key against Stellenbosch

Sundowns blew their opponents away early on, netting three goals inside the opening 17 minutes to leave Stellenbosch stunned. Cardoso credited the team’s tactical discipline and aggressive mindset for the explosive start.

“Sometimes football works like this. Maybe it came from how we set up. The pitch added some uncertainty for Stellenbosch. But full credit to them—they’re a strong side, and we have a lot of respect for them,” he said.

The victory brought emotional intensity for the squad, with Cardoso admitting the weight of expectation played a role in their urgency.

“There was emotional tension because these three points put us in a much simpler position in terms of winning the championship,” Cardoso continued.

Sundowns just one point away from glory

With only two matches remaining, Sundowns now need just a single point to mathematically secure the league title—unless Orlando Pirates produce an improbable goal-scoring spree in their remaining fixtures.

“We focus on ourselves. Everything can happen in football, but we approach the next game simply and with purpose,” Cardoso added.

Sundowns next face a crucial tie as they also prepare for CAF Champions League commitments, with Williams likely to return to bolster their defence.

Cardoso backs Sundowns star to win 2024/25 PSL player of the season

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has tipped Lucas Ribeiro Costa to win the 2024/25 Betway Premiership Player of the Season award, praising the forward’s outstanding form and all-round influence.

Ribeiro Costa has racked up 20 goal contributions in 24 league appearances, with a standout spell between December and February that included a brace and assist against Orlando Pirates.

Cardoso lauded the Brazilian not only for his goals and assists but for elevating the entire team’s performance level, calling him the complete package and a transformative presence in the squad.

