Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has addressed the ongoing criticism from Amakhosi fans, following the club’s Nedbank Cup victory over Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

This win marked the Glamour Boys’ first title in ten years, ending a lengthy trophy drought.

Nabi acknowledged the passion of Chiefs fans, who were vocal about certain tactical decisions during the match, particularly the substitution of Thabo Cele.

Nabi Defends Tactical Choices and Team Leadership

“Yes, it’s true—our fans can get very emotional, especially when they want a win as badly as they did in this final,” Nabi said, reflecting on the energy in the stadium. “Their passion is real, and sometimes that comes out in strong reactions.”

He continued to explain the rationale behind certain decisions, including the removal of Cele.

“We noticed the frustration when we took Thabo Cele off, but as a technical team, we had a clear plan and knew exactly why we made that change.”

In addition to addressing the fan reactions, Nabi defended Yusuf Maart, who has faced scrutiny in recent weeks despite his leadership role at the club.

"Yusuf has been unfairly targeted, and it’s taken a toll. His leadership and performances speak for themselves, but his captaincy keeps being questioned,” Nabi added.

"What we need from the fans—especially in our toughest moments—is their support. That’s when it means the most.”

Looking Ahead: Building on Success

Nabi’s words come after a turbulent season marked by fan frustration and expectations, yet his strategic decisions ultimately led Kaizer Chiefs to the Nedbank Cup trophy, restoring a sense of pride and achievement to the club after a decade without silverware.

