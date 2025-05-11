Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has reacted after his former club defeated Orlando Pirates to win the Nedbank Cup this weekend

Nasreddine Nabi ended the Soweto giants wait for a trophy and automatically qualified the club for continental competition next season

The Glamour Boys legend appreciated the Tunisian mentor for his tactical approach against Pirates in the final and Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has hailed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi after leading the Glamour Boys to victory against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup.

Amakhosi ended their ten-year wait for a title with their win over the Sea Robbers at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart gave Amakhosi the deserved win over their city rivals, with South African international Evidence Makgopa scoring the Buccaneers’ only goal of the game.

Pirates were tipped to win the Nedbank Cup final after winning the last two editions of the competition, but Nabi’s boys had other plans.

Khumalo Hails Nabi After Chiefs Win Nedbank Cup

In an interview on SABC Sport, Khumalo praised Nabi for his game plan against both Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final, saying it worked perfectly as they lifted the title.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend expressed his joy that his former club is back to winning silverware and said he was especially happy for club chairman Dr. Kaizer Motaung, who has invested so much in bringing success back to Naturena.

“I think the coach came in with a much sharper plan, especially when you look at both the last derby and the game against Sundowns,” he told SABC1.

“Even in the Sundowns match, after conceding the equaliser, the players stepped it up — and you saw the same energy today.

"Early in the game, just five minutes in, the coach said, ‘This isn’t the same Chiefs from last week.’ And he was right. You could see the players were locked in — they dug deep and fought for it.

“I’ve always said it’s about the fans. If these boys can bring joy to them, that’s everything. And honestly, the one person I’m happiest for is the chairman. I know Dr Motaung is smiling wherever he is — he’s waited a long time for silverware at Naturena.

"It feels good in the country again,” he added with a laugh.

Kaizer Chiefs have automatically qualified the CAF Confederations Cup next season after winning the Nedbank Cup and still have the chance to make top eight in the Betway Premiership.

