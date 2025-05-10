Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to battle each other in another captivating Soweto Derby encounter but this time it would be in the Nedbank Cup final

The match will be the first time both Soweto-clubs are meeting in a cup final since the MTN8 competition in 2014

Briefly News outlines some details about the fixture as both team go all out to crowned champions of the Nedbank Cup this campaign

Soweto-based clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the final of the Nedbank Cup this weekend at a venue other than the FNB Stadium.

This will be the third encounter between the two Premier Soccer League giants this season, but the stakes are significantly higher for this clash.

Ahead of the much-anticipated tie, Briefly News outlines all the key details you need to know about the final Soweto Derby of the campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to battle for who will be crowned champions in the Nedbank Cup final. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: All You Need to Know

Match Preview

Kaizer Chiefs have had a remarkable run in the Nedbank Cup, in stark contrast to their inconsistent performances in the Betway Premiership.

On their road to the final, Amakhosi eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC, and will be eager to end their poor Soweto Derby run with a win in this decisive match.

Chiefs are also aiming to end a decade-long trophy drought, but their current league form does not make them favourites heading into this final.

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, have regained form with back-to-back wins against Kaizer Chiefs and Lamontville Golden Arrows in the league.

The Buccaneers enter the final as favourites due to their impressive recent record in the derby and are on the verge of making history by winning the Nedbank Cup for a third consecutive season.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Pule Mmodi in action during the Soweto derby in the Betway Premiership this season. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Team News and Possible Lineups

Kaizer Chiefs will welcome Wandile Duba back to the squad after serving a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. He is expected to start upfront for Nasreddine Nabi’s side.

Orlando Pirates will also see the return of Nkosinathi Sibisi, who missed the last match after receiving a red card in their loss to Sekhukhune United.

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted Line-up:

Bruce Bvuma, Dillan Solomons, Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel, Edmilson Dove, Yusuf Maart, Thabo Cele, Gaston Sirino, Pule Mmodi, Glody Lilepo, Wandile Duba.

Orlando Pirates Predicted Line-up:

Sipho Chaine, Deano van Rooyen, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Deon Hotto, Makhehlene Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have dominated recent Soweto Derby encounters, winning their last five matches against Kaizer Chiefs.

The most recent meeting ended in a 2-1 win for Pirates in the Betway Premiership. However, the last cup final between the two sides saw Amakhosi win 1-0 in the 2014 MTN8 final—ironically held at the same venue for this weekend's final, Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Match Details: Time and Where to Watch

Date: Saturday, 10 May 2025

Time: 15:30 (SA Time)

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium

Broadcast: Live on SABC Sport and SuperSport

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News