Orlando Pirates completed a season double over Kaizer Chiefs after their 2-1 win in the second leg of the Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys took the lead through Glody Lilepo in the opening minute, but goals from Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng handed the Buccaneers the bragging rights over their city rivals.

Pirates Defeat Kaizer Chiefs in Betway Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs started the game as the better side and took an early lead after Lilepo's low-drive shot went past Sipho Chaine in the second minute.

The Sea Robbers’ goal came under threat again in the fifth minute, but Mbekezeli Mbokazi intervened to deny Gaston Sirino a scoring chance.

Pirates were back in the game in the 24th minute when Mohau Nkota played a perfect ball to Makgopa, who made no mistake in slotting the ball past the on-rushing Bruce Bvuma to make it 1-1.

The Bucs nearly took the lead in the 31st minute, but Tapelo Xoki's header was saved by Bvuma.

Five minutes later, Makgopa was through on goal but couldn't hit the target with his effort.

Amakhosi had a chance to regain the lead just before half-time after a brilliant play from Pule Mmodi on the left. His pull-back was met by a deflection from Mbokazi, but Chaine made a brilliant save to keep the scores level.

Soweto Derby: Second Half Action

The second half began with few chances from either team, but Pirates took the lead in the 53rd minute.

Mofokeng and Hotto exchanged a one-two pass on the edge of the box, and the South African youngster fired the ball past Bvuma to give the Sea Robbers a 2-1 lead.

Pirates nearly found a third goal after a bit of fortune when Solomons turned Hotto’s cutback towards his own goal, but the ball hit the side netting.

Kaizer Chiefs were reduced to 10 men in added time after Bradley Cross was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Nkota.

Riveiro Makes History in Soweto Derby

The match ended with Pirates sealing all three points, as Jose Riveiro made history by equalling Stuart Baxter's record as the coach with the most wins in the Soweto Derby.

The Spanish tactician now has a chance to move past the English manager when the two Soweto-based clubs face off again in the Nedbank Cup final next week.

