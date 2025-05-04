4 Kaizer Chiefs Stars Who Deserves to Start in Nedbank Cup Final Against Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs will switch their focus to the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates next weekend after losing their first encounter of the back to back Soweto derby this period.

Amakhosi suffered a 2-1 loss against the Buccaneers despite scoring the first goal in the second minute of the game.

Briefly News takes a look at the four Glamour Boys players who deserve to start when they come up against the Sea Robbers in the Nedbank Cup next weekend.

Four Kaizer Chiefs stars who should start in Nedbank Cup final

1. Glody Lilepo

2. Thabo Cele

3. Wandile Duba

4. Pule Mmodi

Source: Briefly News