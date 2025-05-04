Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership is still one of the most talked about event in the South African football scene.

The Glamour Boys gave their fans a good start by scoring an early goal in the game, but they falter and the way and the Sea Robbers secured all three points with a 2-1 win.

“Kaizer Chiefs had a good game from the start but faded off as the match went on," he said.

"I thing Nasreddine Nabi and the player have the fair share of the blame in the game, as the match was there for the taken for them when it kicked off.

"Nabi wasted a lot of time in making changes when he saw some of the lapses in his team in the second half. Though I understand to some extent that Cele was just coming from injury but he was needed early enough in the match.

"The idea of not starting with an out to out striker was a wrong move from Nabi. He should have started one of Ashley du Preez or Tashreeq Morris with Wandile Duba's absence due to suspension."

