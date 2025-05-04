Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has opened on the reason behind benching Inacio Miguel and Thabo Cele during their 2-1 loss against Orlando Pirates in the league.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach has stuck with Miguel since he joined Kaizer Chiefs last summer and same with Cele who joined the club in January.

It wasn't the case in the Soweto derby as both players started on the bench with the South African midfielder coming on as a second substitute.

Why Nabi benched Cele and Miguel in Kaizer Chiefs' loss

Speaking to journalist after match, Nabi stated some the reason behind his decision to keep Inacio and Cele out the starting lineup.

"Cele is still recovering from an injury and hasn’t been able to complete full training sessions," Nabi explained.

"That’s why he wasn’t in the starting lineup—he’s not yet at the level to play a full 90 minutes.

"Inácio is in a similar situation. He’s also coming off an injury and isn’t physically ready to give a complete performance right now."

There was speculation that Nabi might have rested the pair for the upcoming Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium, but he dismissed that suggestion.

The Tunisian mentor denied the claims as both fixture as important game for his team. He also claimed his club were denied a clear penalty that could have given them the edge in the first half.

"It wasn’t about saving players for next week. This was a tight, competitive match, and based on how both teams played, I don’t think we deserved to walk away with nothing. We started strong and had the chance to put the game beyond reach, but we didn’t take those chances when it mattered most," he added.

"We believe we should’ve been awarded a penalty at 1-0. And unfortunately, we conceded goals during moments when we had possession—technical errors cost us.

"We must learn to finish games when we’re in control and not allow the opposition to gain confidence through our mistakes."

Nabi blasts ref after denying Kaizer Chiefs a penalty against Pirates

Briefly News earlier reported that Nasreddine Nabi criticised the referee in charge of the Soweto derby after denying Kaizer Chiefs a clear penalty in the first half.

The Tunisian tactician claimed his team should have been awarded a penalty kick in the first half which could have made the scoreline 2-0 before the Sea Robbers got back into the game.

