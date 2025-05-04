Kaizer Chiefs have struggled for most part of this season and one of the reasons behind that was their poor transfer plans when Nasreddine Nabi joined the club last summer.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Soweto giants signed a lot of players during the summer transfer window and added more in January but they still struggle with consistency especially in the Betway Premiership.

They are in the Nedbank Cup final, but could end up completing a poor/underwhelming season if they fail to beat their arch rivals Orlando Pirates in the final.

Four positions Kaizer Chiefs need to sign new players

"There are a lot of things happening with Kaizer Chiefs, but I am giving Nasreddine Nabi a benefit of doubt as he has constantly mentioned that this season is for transitioning, I guess that's the agreement he had with the management," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I will start judging his performance, transfer decisions and tactical prowess, when he gets a full summer to himself to do his own transfer dealings and get the players he wants in his squad."

Anuma also listed some of the positions Kaizer Chiefs need to bolster ahead of next season and the players they can sign.

"I think Kaizer Chiefs need new quality players in four positions before next season," he added.

"The most important ones are the goalkeeping department and the striking department. They need to do all they can to sign Stanley Nwabali from Chippa United this summer and also try to get Fiston Mayele from Pyramids FC, but I think this one would be hard as it will demand a huge transfer fee."

Source: Briefly News