Nasreddine Nabi has stated the key reasons behind Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership this weekend

The Glamour Boys suffered a 2-1 loss despite scoring first against their city rivals at the FNB Stadium

The Tunisian gaffer still have a chance to get a revenge against Jose Riveiro's men when they face off in the final of the Nedbank Cup this forthcoming weekend

Nasreddine Nabi has come out to explain why Kaizer Chiefs were on the losing side again against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby, despite taking an early lead in their Betway Premiership clash.

Amakhosi started the game brightly, needing only two minutes to find the back of the net through Glody Lilepo. However, goals from Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng earned the Sea Robbers a deserved 2-1 win at a fully packed FNB Stadium this weekend.

It marked Kaizer Chiefs' 12th league defeat this season and Nabi's second loss in the Soweto Derby since taking charge of the Glamour Boys in the summer.

Chiefs remain outside the top eight on the Betway Premiership table, while Pirates stay within striking distance of Mamelodi Sundowns, holding two games in hand.

Nabi explains why Chiefs lost to Pirates

During the post-match conference with SuperSport TV, Nabi gave a detailed explanation of why his team lost the Soweto Derby despite scoring first.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Tunisian tactician said his team failed to capitalise on their early momentum and allowed Pirates back into the match with what he described as “soft goals”.

“We started the match strongly, got an early goal, and had a great chance to build on that and extend our lead,” Nabi told SuperSport TV.

“But we failed to take advantage. Even while we were ahead, we let them back into the game with a soft goal that came out of nothing.

“We didn’t finish them off when we had momentum, and once they found theirs, they took control and made it count.”

What’s next for Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs?

Nabi will get another chance to turn things around when his side faces Pirates again in a few days in the Nedbank Cup final.

Kaizer Chiefs booked their place in the final after knocking out Mamelodi Sundowns, while Pirates secured their spot by defeating Marumo Gallants.

The Tunisian coach is hopeful of ending Amakhosi’s long-standing trophy drought, but he’ll need to find a way past his tactical rival, Jose Riveiro, in the final.

Nabi blasts referee in Chiefs’ loss to Pirates

As previously reported by Briefly News, Nabi criticised the referee in charge of the Soweto Derby, expressing frustration over a penalty decision he felt should have been awarded to his side.

The North African mentor believes the non-call from the centre referee denied the Glamour Boys a chance to extend their early lead to 2-0 in the first half, potentially altering the outcome of the match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News