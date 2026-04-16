FIFA confirms historic halftime show for 2026 World Cup final featuring global music stars and entertainment spectacle

Chris Martin and Coldplay to curate performances as football adopts elements seen in American sporting events

Fans react with humour and criticism as comparisons to the Super Bowl dominate the discussion

Doja Cat performs during the halftime show during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain. Image: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a halftime show for the first time ever in the tournament’s 96-year history. The development was confirmed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The show, curated by Chris Martin and Coldplay, will take place during the final in the United States, where halftime entertainment is a long-standing tradition at major sporting events.

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The final of the expanded 48-team tournament will take place on 19 July 2026 at MetLife Stadium, currently branded as New York/New Jersey Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA confirms halftime show after 2025 Club World Cup

The announcement was shared on 15 April 2026 via Semafor, with Infantino revealing that multiple global artists will perform during halftime.

The FIFA president told Semafor:

“I cannot yet tell you which artists will be performing, but it's not one, it's more than one. And it will be the biggest in the world. It will be fantastic.”

Below is Semafor's post of the interview with Infantino:

Although this will be the first halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final, FIFA had already tested the concept during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, which served as a pilot programme.

Earlier, on 6 March 2025, FIFA confirmed that the 2026 final would include the entertainment segment.

Infantino said:

“A historic moment for the FIFA World Cup… where sport, music and culture merge to unite the world.”

Super Bowl influence as USA hosts 2026 final

Halftime shows are a defining feature of the Super Bowl in the United States, where musical performances are as anticipated as the game itself.

The decision to introduce a halftime show at the World Cup final has drawn comparisons to this format, especially with the 2026 final taking place in the US.

FIFA has not explicitly stated that the location influenced the decision, but the similarities have not gone unnoticed.

Infantino emphasised the broader vision:

“On the field, you can expect an amazing football match and at half-time, you will have high-energy performances from some of the globe's top acts.”

Multiple artists, including Tems, Doja Cat, Emmanuel Kelly, Chris Martin of Coldplay, and J Balvin, perform in the halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final. Image: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Fans divided over halftime show as reactions pour in online

The announcement has sparked strong reactions online, with some fans welcoming the change while others express concern about the sport's direction.

One user, @keithdunn, wrote:

“In the name of all that is holy, why?”

While @Covbluenose commented:

“FIFA are taking the World Cup into Disneyland territory!”

Another, @Netshif1Ntodeni, questioned the shift:

“That must end there in US”

Some reactions were sharply critical of the decision and FIFA leadership. @portsea67 wrote:

“Get rid of this… He’s worse for the game than Sepp Blatter was”

@ChronicOppo added:

“Please… remove this embarrassment… He’s ruining it for millions”

@MattZeitlin joked:

“this is the most offensive honor gianni infantino has ever awarded”

However, others showed excitement about the entertainment element, with @wizGirlis3 posting:

“It’s going to be fun”

Infantino confirms that Iran will come to the World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that the FIFA president also clarified that Iran must participate at the World Cup.

This follows doubts about Iran's participation due to the conflict between the Middle East country and the United States and Israel. Negotiations between the warring sides are ongoing, and Infantino hopes that the conflict will be resolved before the global showpiece.

Source: Briefly News