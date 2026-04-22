A new batch of tickets drops on 22 April for all 104 matches, but South Africans will need to move quickly as demand surges globally

Digital queues will be in place during the sales window, with fans able to select specific seats through an interactive stadium seat map

Visa applications may take time to process, meaning successful ticket buyers should begin travel arrangements and paperwork as early as possible

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) presents US President Donald Trump with a FIFA World Cup ticket on August 22, 2025. Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

South Africans dreaming of travelling to the FIFA World Cup 2026 have one final shot at tickets, with a last-minute sales phase opening on Wednesday, 22 April, covering all 104 matches across North America.

The ticket drop coincides with the 50-day countdown to the tournament, which concludes on 19 July. Fans must act fast, as tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to FIFA, more than five million tickets have already been sold for this edition of the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Posting on X, FIFA said:

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World Cup 2026 last-minute ticket sales open 22 April with digital queues

The football governing body also confirmed on 21 April 2026 that new ticket inventory will be made available to the general public from 11:00 ET (17:00 SA time) on Wednesday, 22 April. This is part of the ongoing Last-Minute Sales Phase, which runs until the end of the tournament.

According to FIFA, tickets across categories 1 to 3 and front-row seat categories will be available at the start of the sale, depending on the match.

Fans can expect digital queues due to high demand for the tickets. Once admitted, users can see available matches and categories, select specific seats using a seat map, or use the "Book the best seat" feature.

Visa and entry requirements for South Africans travelling to the USA, Canada and Mexico

However, a match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country. Fans must be careful and visit each host country's government website to check entry and eligibility requirements for Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The world football governing body recommends that fans submit any required visa applications as early as possible due to processing times. Ticket holders travelling to the United States are eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS).

FIFA reminds fans that Fifa.com/tickets is the official source for tickets. The official Resale/Exchange Marketplace is also available for eligible ticket holders who can no longer attend matches. All ticket sales are final.

FIFA drops tickets for the World Cup in North America with 50 days to go. Image: FIFA

Source: Twitter

FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show divides opinion

In a related story, Briefly News also reported that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed a historic halftime show for the 2026 World Cup final, marking the first time the showcase match will feature a full entertainment spectacle.

Chris Martin and Coldplay are set to curate performances, bringing elements traditionally seen at American sporting events like the Super Bowl to football's biggest stage. The announcement sparked mixed reactions from fans, with comparisons to the Super Bowl dominating the discussion.

Source: Briefly News