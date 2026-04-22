Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu provided insight into police officers’ relationships with Katie Molefe

Nkhwashu, who was suspended from his position as Sedibeng’s deputy district commissioner, testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

South Africans who commented on his testimony demanded that he be arrested for the allegations against him

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Brigadier Nkhwashu had lunch with Katiso Molefe. Images: The Mzansi Plug/ Facebook and MDN News/ X

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG– Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu, who was suspended as the Deputy District Commissioner of Sedibeng, Gauteng, said that he met with and was recruited by Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Nkhwashu appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabila Justice College in Tshwane on 22 April 2026. He was implicated in police corruption and was accused of interfering in the murder case of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. According to Newzroom Afrika, Nkhwashu provided insight into how Molefe, who was accused of ordering Swart’s hit, recruited him.

How did Molefe recruit police officers?

During his testimony, Nkhwashu said that a meeting between himself and Molefe took place in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, in 2024 after his sister-in-law introduced them. Nkhwashu told Molefe that he was approaching retirement. Their conversation gradually evolved to business. He told Nkhwashu that he had a tender in Machabeng, Free State, and needed security forces.

Molefe offered Nkhwashu a job to work with him after retirement. Nkhwashu said that he accepted verbally. Nkhwashu was suspended after his name was featured on retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s interim recommendation report. Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia recommended that he and other senior SAPS officials be suspended.

Mbangwa Mkhwashu testified before Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africans roast Nkhwashu

Netizens commenting on journalist Sihle Mavuso’s Facebook post about Nkhwashu’s appearance made fun of Nkhwashu. Others called for his arrest.

Nontsikelelo Mvuyane asked:

“Is he not supposed to be on retirement? He spoke about being promoted in 1987.”

Them a TeeJay Mthembu said jokingly:

“He did it. He is guilty.”

Freddy Mcapukisi added:

“This commission doesn't invite innocent witnesses. Once you receive an invite from them, you must be worried that you might end up in jail.”

Khulisani Kapteni Ntshapheka added:

“I haven't watched his testimony, but he must be arrested.”

Johan Potgieter quipped:

“Your days are numbered when the commission calls you over for a chat.”

Solly Mothabela said:

“I see nothing but a suspect here. Arrest him already and release him on warning pending further investigations.”

Kika Masentle Silva said:

“This one is already finished. There is no way he can survive the Madlanga Commission.”

Musa Khawula accused of lying about Madlanga invite

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema's lawyer accused blogger Musa Khawula of dishonesty about his invitation to testify before the Commission. This was revealed in an affidavit submitted by Malema's lawyer.

Angelike Charlambous, Malema's lawyer, reached out to the Commission to ask for Khawula’s contact details. The Commission’s lawyer wrote back and said they did not have his contact details.

Source: Briefly News