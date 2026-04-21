Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi continues to face damaging allegations

Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla appeared in court recently after their arrest

Mkhwanazi was also accused of helping Lerutla get an impersonator for a court appearance years ago

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Kagiso Lerutla did not attend his own court case in 2019. Image: MDN News

Source: Twitter

EKURHULENI, GAUTENG– Julius Mkhwanazi, the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief, is facing the music for allegedly helping Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla avoid appearing in court. The two appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates' Court on 20 April 2026 after their arrests.

According to TimesLIVE, Mkhwanazi allegedly helped Lerutla obtain an impersonator to appear before the court for him. Lerutla was previously arrested for speeding in 2019 and released on R1,000 bail. He did not appear on the scheduled court date, as he was scheduled to be interviewed for the Chief Financial Officer position.

Mkhwanazi allegedly helps Lerutla

Lerutla reportedly approached Mkhwanazi for assistance. According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, they found an impersonator who attended court as Lerutla. The man allegedly received Lerutla’s ID and appeared before the court on the day Lerutla was scheduled for his appearance. The court handed down a mandatory community sentence, which the impersonator allegedly only did once. Lerutla then allegedly paid Mkhwanazi and the impersonator R200,000 each. A whistleblower alerted the authorities, and it resulted in their arrest.

Julius Mkhwanazi is still in jail. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Other charges the two are facing

Mkhwanazi was arrested at his home on 18 April 2026 and was charged with fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. His arrest forms part of an investigation of alleged corruption in the EMPD. Allegations that Mkhwanazi was involved in corrupt activities surfaced during testimonies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He was suspended in November 2025 after he was accused of fitting vehicles belonging to attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala with blue lights and registering them as state vehicles.

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he denied the allegations. Lerutle was arrested the following day and also faces charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. Their bail application was postponed to 22 April 2026.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens on Facebook were stunned by the nature of the allegations Mkhwanazi is facing.

Ephraim Mathapo said:

“He is now starting to understand the bed he made for himself.”

Ekeziel Nwana Mtoroki Bikwayo remarked:

“He thought he had put Ekurhuleni in his pocket.”

Bonzo Makgalemele said:

“They sure know how to look for trouble, hey!! This was never necessary.”

Mega Percent said:

“He is in deep water. Was it greedy or did he just want to be in the big boys’ league?”

Noto Rapulana Sejosengoe said:

“South Africa is an action comedy.”

ActionSA welcomes Mkhwanazi’s arrest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA welcomed Mkhwanazi's arrest. The party called for him to be dismissed immediately from his position.

The party's spokesperson, Tumelo Tshabalala, said that Mkhwanazi has damaged the reputation of the metro. He said that the county cannot afford to delay justice until the conclusion of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry while alleged offenders remain free.

Source: Briefly News