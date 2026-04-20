The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's suspended Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi appeared in court on 20 April 2026 after his arrest

Mkhwanazi was arrested on 18 April and is facing multiple charges following his implication at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mkhwanazi will remain behind bars as his bail application was postponed days after his arrest

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi was in jail. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

BOKSBURG, GAUTENG— Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi remains behind bars after his bail application was postponed to 22 April 2026 when he appeared in Boksburg, Gauteng on 20 April.

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates' Court two days after he was arrested at his home in Gauteng. He was charged with fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. The judge ruled that Mkhwanazi's bail application was postponed.

Mkhwanazi appeared alongside the City of Ekurhuleni's City Manager, Kagiso Lerutle, who was arrested on 19 April 2026 on fraud and corruption charges. More suspects are expected to be arrested as investigations into corruption within the City of Ekurhuleni. The state opposed bail and said the case will be a Schedule 5 of the corruption charge for both Lerutle and Mkhwanazi.

A look at Mkhwanazi's charges

Mkhwanazi was suspended in November 2025 after he was linked to attempted murder suspect Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Mkhwanazi was accused of entering into fraudulent memoranda of understanding, authorising irregular promotions, abusing his position, and enabling unauthorised operations. He was also accused of registering vehicles belonging to Matlala's CAT VIP Protection as belonging to the City of Ekurhuleni. He was also accused of fitting the vehicles with blue lights,

Mkhwanazi was also accused of allowing the vehicles to operate without proper vetting, verification, or safety clearance. He appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and denied the allegations. He said that no vehicle was fitted with blue lights. When asked about his relationship with Matlala, he admitted that he knew him but insisted that he acted within the law.

ActionSA calls for Mkhwanazi's dismissal

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA called for Mkhwanazi's immediate dismissal following his arrest. The party also welcomed his arrest and accused him of damaging Ekuruleni's reputation.

The party's spokesperson, Tumelo Tshabalala, said that Mkhwanazi must be dismissed as South Africa cannot afford to delay justice. He added that there is sufficient evidence to initiate criminal proceedings against officials and officers implicated.

Source: Briefly News