Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi is facing 13 charges as his disciplinary hearing gets underway after the Labour Court dismissed his urgent bid to stop it

The charges stem from allegations that he helped register private vehicles linked to Vusimuzi Matlala’s CAT VIP Security as City assets, despite no valid agreement

The case, which emerged from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has raised serious concerns about corruption within the EMPD

The labour court dismissed Julius Mkhwanazi's urgent bid to stop his disciplinary hearing. Image:Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Embattled Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi is set to face 13 charges of fraud, gross dishonesty and gross negligence when his disciplinary will resume in April.

Mkhwanazi, who has been on precautionary suspension since November 2025, made a last-minute attempt to halt the proceedings through an urgent application to the Labour Court.

The court dismissed his bid on Sunday, 22 March 2026, allowing the hearing to proceed as planned.

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Inquiry

The charges relate to allegations that Mkhwanazi assisted in registering four private security vehicles belonging to businessman Vusimuzi Matlala, also known as “Cat”, under his company CAT VIP Security, as official City of Ekurhuleni assets on the eNaTIS system.

This allegedly took place between December 2022 and January 2023.

According to the charge sheet, which Mkhwanazi acknowledged receiving last month, he is accused of unlawfully and dishonestly ensuring the vehicles were registered as municipal property. He allegedly misrepresented that the City had entered into a valid memorandum of agreement with Matlala’s company and that the vehicles had been donated.

In reality, the vehicles were never delivered to the City, and no valid agreement existed.

Blue lights saga

The vehicles were reportedly fitted with blue lights, enabling them to pass through roadblocks without being searched. Bodyguards driving these vehicles were allegedly given official-looking letters claiming there was a formal agreement between the City and CAT VIP Security.

Mkhwanazi also faces allegations of allowing the vehicles to operate without proper vetting, verification or safety clearance.

As a result of the registrations, the City reportedly incurred R2,218 in licensing and registration fees, which has been classified as wasteful expenditure.

The charge sheet further cites gross negligence, including failure to follow proper procedures for agreements or donations involving municipal assets.

Suspension and commission testimony

Mkhwanazi’s suspension followed revelations made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the justice system.

During proceedings, witnesses linked him to Matlala, who has faced multiple serious criminal charges, including attempted murder of Emmanuel Mbense. Testimony suggested that Mkhwanazi may have facilitated favours for Matlala’s security company, including the alleged blue-light arrangement.

Some evidence pointed to a closer relationship between the two men than would typically be expected between a senior metro police official and a private individual facing criminal charges.

Mkhwanazi denies any wrongdoing

While testifying at the commission, Mkhwanazi denied any wrongdoing. He insisted that no blue lights were installed on the vehicles and described some allegations as an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

He admitted knowing Matlala and facilitating introductions but maintained that he acted within the law.

His legal team also argued that the disciplinary process was unlawful, citing issues related to his employment contract. However, the Labour Court ruled in favour of the City, confirming its right to proceed with disciplinary action.

Mkhwanazi has been warned that the hearing will continue in his absence should he fail to attend.

Mkhwanazi’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission, which was initially scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to 14 April 2026 following the passing of his mother.

Julius Mkhwanazi's appearance at the Madlanga Commission will continue in April. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted on 4 December 2025 that he received bribes from alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, Gauteng. Mkhwanazi responded to a question by an evidence leader, who asked if Mkhwanazi ever received money. Mkhwanazi initially said no, but eventually said sometimes Matlala would give him money.

Source: Briefly News