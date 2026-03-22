The SABC has cancelled a popular political talk show due to alleged financial constraints

The host, Clement Manyathela, faced backlash from political figures over his questioning style during interviews

Insiders dispute financial reasons, suggesting political influence may have played a role in the cancellation

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Manyathela confirmed he had been informed of the decision during a meeting. Image: TheRealClementM/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has cancelled its political talk show Face the Nation, hosted by Clement Manyathela, with the programme set to end when its contract expires at the end of the month.

Financial constraints the reason for not renewing the show

According to Sunday Times, Manyathela confirmed he had been informed of the decision during a meeting with management last month, with the broadcaster citing financial constraints as the reason for not renewing the show. Multiple sources have alleged that the decision followed complaints from senior African National Congress (ANC) and government figures, who were reportedly unhappy with the host's questioning style.

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The show, which aired on the SABC News channel twice weekly in prime time, had been performing strongly, with insiders saying it attracted millions of viewers and had previously been considered for expansion. Sources claimed tensions escalated after a January interview with Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, during which Manyathela questioned why President Cyril Ramaphosa had not released the interim report of the Madlanga Commission and why Police Minister Senzo Mchunu had not been dismissed. Magwenya denied raising any complaints, saying the interview was robust but fair and that he had not expressed discomfort to either government or the broadcaster.

Manyathela said he could not rule out political influence. Image: TheRealClementM/X

Source: Twitter

Some politicians unhappy

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has also been linked to dissatisfaction with the programme, although she has denied involvement. Government spokesperson William Baloyi said neither Ntshavheni nor other senior leaders, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, had appeared on the show, adding that only the SABC could account for its programming decisions.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said the decision formed part of routine programming reviews based on performance indicators such as audience ratings and revenue. Insiders disputed the financial explanation, noting that the show had a small production team and was not considered costly to produce. They also claimed the newly appointed head of news, Deidre Uren, faced pressure linked to the programme. Manyathela said he could not rule out political influence, adding that there had previously been pressure from some politicians unhappy with how he held them accountable.

ETV cancels latest Afrikaans telenovela 'Kelders Van Geheime'

Briefly News also reported that ETV surprised South Africans on Thursday, 19 February 2026, when it cancelled SAFTA-nominated Afrikaans telenovela Kelders Van Geheime.

The TV show is the fourth telenovela to get canned on the channel after Smoke & Mirrors, Scandal!, and House of Zwide. Fans of the show compared the TV show to SABC's long-running Afrikaans TV show, 7de Laan, which got cancelled a few years ago.

Source: Briefly News