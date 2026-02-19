Popular South African, Afrikaans-language telenovela Kelders Van Geheime will officially come to an end at the end of August 2026

The TV show is led by 7de Laan alumni Vinette Ebrahim, Cedwyn Joel, Nic de Jager, Marcel van Heerden, Illse Roos, and many more

ETV also recently announced the endings of fan-favourite TV shows House of Zwide, Scandal!, and Smoke & Mirrors

ETV ends Afrikaans show 'Kelders Van Geheime'.

ETV surprised South Africans on Thursday, 19 February 2026, when it cancelled SAFTA-nominated Afrikaans telenovela Kelders Van Geheime.

The TV show is the fourth telenovela to get canned on the channel after Smoke & Mirrors, Scandal!, and House of Zwide.

Fans of the show compared the TV show to SABC's long-running Afrikaans TV show, 7de Laan, which got cancelled a few years ago.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Thursday, 19 February 2026, that the telenovela has been canned.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Afrikaans telenovela will end on 28 August 2026, two months after House of Zwide. The show, which is produced by K Films and Videovision Entertainment, drew viewers into a world of family secrets, betrayal, and redemption.

The channel revealed in a statement: “Concluding them at their creative peaks, rather than stretching beyond their intended arcs, reflects e.tv’s commitment to quality storytelling and respect for its audiences."

The TV show made headlines when it received eight nominations at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

ETV adds that both House of Zwide and Kelders Van Geheime were conceived as complete stories with natural endpoints and ending them at their creative peaks, rather than stretching beyond their intended arcs, reflects the channel's commitment to quality storytelling.

South Africans comment on the ending of the telenovelas

@Reloadedd94 responded:

"ETV must just call themselves eNews and close shop cause why is everything on there being canceled when most of these shows pull in a ranking of 4+ million viewers pm?"

@Kefiloe92 wrote:

"At this rate, they should just bring back movie at 8 pm like chick flick, Friday action movie, and weekend family movies."

@ntlanetokollo reacted:

"I like that ETV is in the business of making television! If you don’t perform, you get canned, so we make way for those who have the potential to do better."

@JasonKyleJr said:

"Are they bringing back Emmanuella? They should get serious."

@LuthandoNjabulo wrote:

"Kelders Van Geheime, I don't get why it was canned because they always delivered with storylines. So mad at this."

@OfficialBongile responded:

"Canceling Kelders Van Geheime is a choice."

ETV cans 'Kelders Van Geheime'.

South Africans shook as eTV cancels Scandal! after more than 20 years

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by actors Mapaseka Koetle and Seputla Sebogodi.

Fans of the TV show took to social media to share their views about the ending of the fan-favourite TV show.

