The Patriotic Alliance has responded to allegations that the party leader, Gayton McKenzie, had links to the drug trade

The allegations surfaced after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee

Social media users weighed in on Kenny Kunene's comments about McKenzie and the allegations, expressing doubt

Kenny Kunene rejected claims that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie had ties to the drug trade. Image: Gordon Arons/ Nhlanhla Lux Updates (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has denied that Gayton McKenzie is linked to the drug trade.

The allegations that the Patriotic Alliance leader had ties to the drug trade surfaced after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner discussed a letter he received from an inmate, Jermaine Prim, who reportedly was moved to a high-security unit after alleging he had recordings linking McKenzie to drug dealers and money.

McKenzie himself was in prison, before he became a politcian. He also previously used his own experiences when discussing current affairs, like Thabo Bester's escape.

Kenny Kunene says Prim has a vendetta against the PA

On 20 March 2026, the PA’s Deputy President, Kenny Kunene, dismissed the allegations against the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, making claims against Prim’s mother.

Kunene claimed that Prim’s mother was tasked with cooking for young people doing groundwork for the PA during the by-elections in 2019. He added that they found food and groceries were disappearing under her care, and after evidence was presented, she was removed from cooking and the PA.

Kunene then alleged that since then, Prim had been insulting not only McKenzie, but also him (Kunene), and the party’s councillors.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he discussed Jermaine Prim's letter. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Kunene denies the claims against McKenzie

The party’s Deputy President further alleged that Prim had a cellphone in prison, which he used to join WhatsApp groups, where he made the allegations against McKenzie.

“I want to put on record. Gayton McKenzie is not involved in drugs, I am not involved in drugs,” he exclaimed.

South Africans react to Kunene’s denial

Social media users weighed in on Kunene’s denial, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Theo ML Howe stated:

“Standard operating procedure: Deny, deny, deny.”

Njibbs Gugu stated:

“Ya, neh, reading a script is painful when you know the truth. Even the eyes are all over the script, trying to read it.”

Mivuyo Generall Mpateni said:

“It makes sense why Sauls was on the side of the criminals in the committee.”

Sipho Lukhombo stated:

“Two former cellmates defending each other”.

Sandile Cele Snr asked:

“Wasn't there anyone else to make this statement except Kunene?”

Mercy Keitumetse Masilo noted:

“Where there is smoke, there is fire.”

Siyanda Jack said:

“You can’t listen to anything said by Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie. Their names always appear in the wrong places, and trust me, it’s not accidental.”

McKenzie's joke at SAFTA has SA cringing

Briefly News reported that Mckenzie spoke at the recent South African Film and TV awards (SAFTAS), which took place on 14 March 2026.

The Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture had several moments on the SAFTA's stage, where he addressed the crowd.

Each speech rubbed some people the wrong way, as jokes that the minister made at the SAFTAs failed to land.

Source: Briefly News