Tributes Pour In After South African Woman Murdered in Liberia
- The Liberian police are investigating a murder after a South African woman was found dead
- Ntombi Toni Khumalo-Jackson’s husband, Samuel Jackson, was arrested for the murder
- South Africans were devastated that she was killed in another African country and called for justice
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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
LIBERIA— The Liberian National Police (LNP) arrested the husband of a South African woman who was found dead at their premises in Monrovia on 12 March. The husband has maintained his innocence.
According to IOL, Ntombi Toni Khumalo-Jackson was allegedly arrested, and her husband, prominent economist Samuel Jackson, was later released into the custody of his legal representative after he was arrested for the murder. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death has commenced. An autopsy has been conducted. However, samples may be flown abroad for advanced toxicological testing.
Husband is the prime suspect
The Inspector General of the Liberian police, Gregory Coleman, said that Jackson was released 48 hours after his arrest. However, travel restrictions have been imposed on him. These include surrendering all travel documents to the LNP.
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According to the Liberian Daily Observer, Jackson alleged that he found his wife semi-conscious in their bedroom after he returned home from a talk-show engagement. Khumalo-Jackson was rushed to the John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital. She later died from her wounds.
Khumalo-Jackson was an accomplished lawyer
According to The Witness, Khumalo-Jackson hailed from Gauteng, where she was a qualified attorney of the High Court and founded NK Attorneys, which was based in Johannesburg. She was also an entrepreneur beyond the legal sector.
Tributes pour in for slain Khumalo-Jackson
South Africans commenting on @Patriot_S_A’s tweet on X were devastated and paid tribute to her.
Zwonaka said:
“This is heartbreaking. A South African woman lost her life far from home. The truth must come out, and justice must be served for her and her family.”
Cadence was moved.
“May your brutally slain soul, so far away from your home soil, thinking you’re with someone who will love and protect you, find eternal rest, Mntungwa.”
Richboyx said:
“I don’t understand why women stay in abusive relationships until it’s too late.”
Mzansi fo sho was hurt.
“SA women can’t catch a break in this world."
3 Briefly News stories about GBV
- A woman was brutally killed in Bonteheuwel in Cape Town after she was stabbed to death on 3 February 2026. It’s believed that her husband stabbed her fatally before fleeing the scene.
- A man from Mpumalanga was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his partner on 14 February. The suspect was arrested after he was found in the house.
- The police launched a manhunt after a woman’s decomposed body was found in Hout Bay, Western Cape, after she disappeared on Valentine’s Day. Her body was concealed in a cupboard lying on the floor.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.