A woman in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, was stabbed to death in her home on 3 February 2026, with police saying her husband, the suspect, is currently on the run

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie described the victim as a committed community member and called for swift, uncompromising justice

The incident is one of several recent domestic violence cases in South Africa, highlighting ongoing concerns over gender-based violence nationwide

Bonteheuwel, Cape Town – A shocking domestic violence incident has left the Bonteheuwel community reeling after a woman was stabbed to death in her home on Tuesday, February 3.

Reports by IOL indicate that the attack occurred just after 3 pm. The victim, a well-known and active member of the community, sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries to her head.

Suspect on the Run

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie condemned the murder in the strongest terms. “The suspect is her husband, who is currently on the run."

He divulged that every law enforcement officer and SAPS member in the area is actively searching for him. He will be found, arrested, and charged.

"Gender-based violence has no place here—it will never be normalised or tolerated,” McKenzie said.

Remembering the victim

McKenzie, who knew the victim personally, described her as a committed and passionate community member.

“Despite knowing her, I did not realise the full extent of the abuse she endured daily at the hands of the man who was meant to protect her. Justice must be firm, swift, and uncompromising. Bail should never be an option for someone capable of such violence,” he added.

He urged the suspect to turn himself in to the authorities and addressed the wider message to women.

“Your strength, your joy, your passion should never hide pain, fear, or trauma caused by your partner. You are not weak for speaking out. You are not alone, and your life is worth more than silence,” McKenzie said.

Paramedic killed by husband

In a similar incident, Moloto Winnifred Mabotja was hacked to death by her husband, who reportedly used a panga to attack his wife. According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the 47-year-old man turned himself in to the Lydenburg police in Mpumalanga. Mabotja was an advanced life support paramedic at the Groblersdal EMS station in Sekhukhune.

Brief articles on domestic violence

A 47-year-old Limpopo SAPS sergeant was found dead by her six-year-old grandson the morning after returning home with her boyfriend, who is now being sought by police. Authorities suspected domestic violence, and her vehicle was later found abandoned 50 kilometres from her home along Thabazimbi Road.

A 38‑year‑old man in Limpopo was arrested after police discovered his wife’s body in a water‑filled pit toilet in their yard, a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against him. Lendelani Negovela, believed to have been murdered in Mangodi Ha Sidou, a village close to Thohoyandou, had just celebrated withdrawing the case on social media.

In Mpumalanga, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death inside their Mataffin home near Mbombela and left their children injured, with the two youngsters rushed to hospital for treatment. Police are searching for the suspect and have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward as investigations continue.

Previously, Briefly News reported that protesters at the Union Buildings in Pretoria lay down in silence for 15 minutes as part of a national demonstration to raise awareness of gender‑based violence, symbolising the average number of women killed daily in South Africa. The peaceful action, where participants wore black and called for stronger government action against GBV, was part of a broader campaign organised ahead of major national discussions on the issue.

