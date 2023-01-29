A 38-year-old man from Limpopo was arrested by the police on the suspicion of brutally killing his wife

The woman's body was found in a pit toilet filled with water a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case

South Africans reacted to the story with horror on social media, and those familiar with the couple shared their opinions

A man from Limpopo was arrested by the police on the suspicion of murdering his wife.

LIMPOPO - The police in Thohoyandou have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife after her body was discovered in a pit toilet on Saturday morning.

Lendelani Negovela believed to have been murdered in Mangodi Ha Sidou a village close to Thohoyandou withdrew a case of domestic violence against her husband on Friday.

According to SABCNews, after the withdrawal of the case, the couple reportedly celebrated on their social media pages with posts.

The husband who has a large social media following is in police custody and is suspected of the killing.

The police said the 38-year-old suspect is facing a murder charge and is expected to appear at the Magistrate's Court in Thohoyandou on Monday, reported News24.

SA citizens reacted to the murder of the woman whose body was found in the pit toilet

A lot of people who follow Lendelani and the suspect's social media pages commented on the couple's alleged volatile relationship.

Langanani Lenny said:

"If their kids witnessed this incident, they need trauma and bereavement counselling. Let's also pray for them."

Motlatjo Malatji stated:

"We really tried to encourage her to leave, but you know how the story always ends. I feel sorry for her young kids."

Mohapi Mokoena shared:

"In most cases when the relationship is not working anymore, we think someone will change, and we lie to ourselves, you will never change a full-grown human being."

Unarine Maphutha added:

"The whole Venda is in shock as we speak. The poor lady dropped the case of domestic violence yesterday."

Musiwa Ngwakomonnye wrote:

"She was warned and insulted us and said we should mind our business may her soul RIP."

