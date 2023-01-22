The police in Rustenburg have confirmed that a man allegedly shot and killed his wife before killing himself

According to reports, the horrible incident took place on Saturday 21 January 2023

The North West Emergency Medical Service said they responded to a shooting incident at a house in Rustenburg

RUSTENBURG - The police are investigating a murder case after a 36-year-old man shot and killed his 40-year-old wife on 21 January in Rustenburg.

A man in Rustenburg allegedly shot his wife and himself. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The North West Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Benedict Ledwaba said they responded to a shooting incident at a house and found a man and a woman, both in their thirties dead.

According to IOL, Ledwaba said when their team arrived on the scene they found the husband and wife with gunshot wounds. They were both declared dead on the scene. Ledwaba said:

"On arrival, the husband and wife both in their thirties were found with gunshot wounds. They were unfortunately both declared deceased on the scene. Law enforcement officials are on the scene and investigating the circumstances around the shooting."

Police confirm the shooting

North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma issued a statement confirming the incident. She said the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself and shooting himself. Police have already launched an investigation. She said:

"Allegedly a 36-year-old man shot his 40-year-old wife yesterday night, 21 January 2023 in their home, Rustenburg Noord. He allegedly shot himself then. Police are still busy with the investigation, and the motive is unknown."

