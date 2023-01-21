The police in the Free State province have arrested a 38-year-old traditional healer for murder and theft charges

The traditional healer was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm which was seized by the police

The deceased man's body was reportedly discovered by his maid at his house in Brandfort while lying in a pool of blood

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

FREE STATE - The police in Free State has confirmed that a traditional healer and two others were arrested for murder and theft after being found in possession of a murdered man's cellphone.

The police in Free State have arrested a sangoma and two others after being in possession of a dead man's phone. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 38-year-old sangoma and the two suspects aged 21 and 23 were also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Maid discovers dead body lying in a pool of blood

According to TimesLIVE, the deceased man's maid discovered his body at his home in Brandfort. Emergency medical service personnel were called to the scene and he was certified that the 75-year-old man was dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Free State provincial police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the deceased had sustained a wound in the head and police are suspecting that he was hit with a blunt object. He said:

"The deceased was found in a pool of blood. He sustained a wound on his head and it is suspected that a blunt object was used. Emergency medical service personnel were summoned to the scene and he was certified dead."

Police arrests suspects after investigations

Captain Thakeng added that their investigations led them to a house in Majwemasweu where they found the traditional healer and two other suspects. After searching the house, they found the deceased man's cellphone and an unlicensed pistol. He noted:

"The house was searched and a cellphone belonging to the deceased, as well as an unlicensed .22 Star pistol, was found and seized. The traditional healer was found in possession of the unlicensed firearm."

Pit bull ban debate intensifies after Cape Town woman left in serious condition following brutal mauling

In more news, Briefly News reported that the debate about banning pit bulls in South Africa has been reignited by the brutal mauling of a woman in Cape Town.

The woman was attacked by the controversial dog breed on the afternoon of Thursday, January 19.

According to TimesLIVE, the emergency medical services personnel from Titanium Securitas Medical Response had to administer advanced life support intervention to stabilise the woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News