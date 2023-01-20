A woman from Cape Town is in critical condition after being mauled by a pit bull

When paramedics found the woman she had sustained very serious wounds to most of her body

The recent mauling has reignited the debate on how authorities can deal with the increase in attacks

CAPE TOWN - The debate about banning pit bulls in South Africa has been reignited by the brutal mauling of a woman in Cape Town.

A Cape Town woman is in critical condition after being mauled by a pit bull.



The woman was attacked by the controversial dog breed on the afternoon of Thursday, January 19.

According to TimesLIVE, the emergency medical services personnel from Titanium Securitas Medical Response had to administer advanced life support intervention to stabilise the woman.

According to the medics, the lady was found with multiple bite wounds all over her body and had sustained extensive injuries. The lady was transported to the hospital for urgent care.

Pit Bull Federation of South Africa calls for stricter regulations

The increase in brutal and deadly pit bull attacks has spurred the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa to call for tighter regulations around the breeding of pit bulls in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Sizwe Kupelo foundation is petitioning for an outright ban on the dog breed.

The foundation's founder Sizwe Kupelo has also encouraged the families of victims to explore filing civil suits against the dog owners, IOL reported.

South Africans react to the mauling of the Cape Town woman

Gail Askeland commented:

"It’s time to start blaming the owners and not the dogs. If people raise them to be vicious, that’s how they’ll be."

Motseko Dompedro Mochai asked:

"Are we at this again!? Gosh when will Pptbull owners do the right thing? How many more should die or get injured by pit bulls before this issue gets dealt with?"

Tumelo Tumi Marosane questioned:

"Why is this issue not taken seriously when lives are being lost?"

MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali said:

"These dogs seem so dangerous to us human beings now."

James Patson Mboma suggested:

"By now all pit bull's must go the same way Sheba the tiger went."

Sibusiso Ace Memela exclaimed:

"Enough is enough."

Morena Setuba complained:

"You don't listen when we say give away those dogs."

