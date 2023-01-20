John Steenhuizen is not buying anything spoken by the leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) regarding loadshedding

The leader of the opposition party said the energy crisis was created by the top leaders of the ruling party

SA citizens reacted to Steenhuizen's claims on social media and most of them just want the country to function properly

John Steenhuizen bashes the leaders of the ANC. Image: Rodger Bosch and Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuizen said the leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) are not working hard enough to end the energy crisis.

Steenhuizen said there is no difference between President Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma and the Minister of Finance Enoch Gondongwana. He added that all of them promised that loadshedding would end soon, but the country is still dealing with blackouts, reported TimesLIVE.

Steenhuizen urged South Africans to join the DA's upcoming march to the ruling party's headquarters at Luthuli House in protest of the ANC-engineered electricity crisis.

"Through its corrupt system of cadre deployment the ANC centralised power in Luthuli House. That is why the DA is taking our fight against load-shedding directly to the source of this crisis: the ANC."

Gondongwana told the media at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the government was working on a plan to end loadshedding.

“In the next 12-18 months we will be able to say load-shedding is a thing of the past. That is the target.

SA citizens comments on Steenhuizen's claims

Thabang Skosana posted:

"We are celebrating people with matric John, but you won't understand."

Ntsebenzo Nkasane wrote:

"The ruling party and their main opposition are cut from the same cloth."

James Gibson said:

"Hope you will be supported by millions! We need things to change drastically in this country."

Jack Farrier mentioned:

"DA already has my vote only because I want ANC out, but this guy here should be more focused on showcasing what DA is capable of bringing to the table for the people who are willing to put them into power."

DM Mat asked:

"Did he issue any statement about matric results?"

