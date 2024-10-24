Siya Kolisi has been a trending topic along with his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Kolisi after they announced their split recently

An old video of the South African rugby player making dinner and someone laughing in the background has Mzansi coming up with theories

People took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the viral footage, while some were simply amused

A TikTok video of Siya Kolisi making dinner has sparked cooking theories in SA. Image: Siya Kolisi

An old video of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi showcasing his cooking skills caused a massive stir online. This comes after the Sharks player and his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Kolisi's divorce was announced, which shocked the nation.

Video of Siya making dinner has SA cooking theories

The clip shared by TikTok user @coloured24seve7 shows the father of two making dinner while someone laughs in the background at his silly antics, which he displays in the video. The footage raised eyebrows, with many people cooking up their own theories as to who could have been laughing in the background.

Mihlali Ndamase, the award-winning content creator, also caught strays as one person who goes under the TikTok handle Ci'a called her out in the comments section, saying:

"I wonder, is it not Mihlali Ndamase this time around, ndiyasola."

The viral video of Siya unveiling his culinary skills was originally posted by Rachel on her Instagram a while back with the caption:

"Siya Kolisi cooking up a storm tonight."

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA cooks up theories on Siya's video

Mzansi netizens were not convinced it was Rachel's laugh as they flooded the comments section with different theories.

Stevo10 said:

"George bought Rachel the shoes."

Lerato Thapi added:

"Who is laughing there cause that's not Rachel."

Nene cracked a joke, saying:

"I thought he was making a national cheating dessert cheesecake."

Jane wrote:

"Cooking up a storm not only in the kitchen but also in his marriage."

Maudi.fm commented:

"Siya! We are still looking for the shoes, and now we have to find the person who is laughing behind the camera; that's a lot for the country."

