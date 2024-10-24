The Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, has the support of coach Rassie Erasmus amid his divorce

This is reportedly for their upcoming tour, as the Bokke will go head-to-head with Scotland, England and Wales in November

Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce this week in a joint statement

The Springboks will be heading on a tour in November while captain Siya Kolisi is dealing with his divorce. Reports suggest that the Skipper has coach Rassie Erasmus' full support.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is in full support of Siya Kolisi. Image: Dirk Kotze

Rassie Erasmus supports Siya Kolisi amid divorce

According to IOL, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has the full backing of coach Rassie Erasmus amid his divorce from Rachel Kolisi.

The Bokke will embark on a tour in November 2024 and face off against three teams: Scotland, England, and Wales.

The news publication reported that Erasmus revealed his team prior to the Kolisi's statement. However, it is alleged that the two men met up before the team was announced to discuss Siya Kolisi's marital problems.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel call it quits

This week, Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce. In a shocking twist, the couple ended their marriage after eight years since tying the knot in 2016.

"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us."

They also announced that they want respect following the announcement, "We are grateful for the love, understanding, and support you've shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition. With gratitude and love."

Cheslin Kolbe refuses to comment on Kolisi divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, Layla Kolbe stated that she and her husband will not be weighing in on Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi's divorce.

Layla is married to Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe, who stated this on her Instagram stories on Wednesday following the announcement. Social media users were up in arms when the Kolisis released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage.

